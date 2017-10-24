There must be something about the Basin Reserve and batting records.

Michael Papps and Luke Woodcock are the latest to make a serious dent in the New Zealand record books, after their 432-run opening stand for Wellington against Auckland in their Plunket Shield domestic cricket clash yesterday.

It's the highest opening stand in New Zealand first-class history. Second place on 428? Central Districts pair Peter Ingram and Jamie How against Wellington, also at the Basin in 2009-10.

Now think back to Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones. They shared a then-world record 467-run stand for the third wicket against Sri Lanka in 1990-91 at the iconic Wellington ground.

Then there's Brendon McCullum, the first New Zealander to cross the individual 300 frontier in tests in 2014. Where else but the Basin. That mark was overtaken as highest individual effort at the Basin by Papps' 316 not out.

What made yesterday's exploit remarkable was it came after Wellington had skittled Auckland for a meagre 62 in only 23 overs. At the halfway stage, Wellington, with 553 for three declared, had the heavily plumped cushion of a 491-run lead, and that was well before the end of day two.

By stumps last night, Auckland had limped to 73 for one, with test opener Jeet Raval on 39.

That left them trailing the hosts by 418 runs.

It has been a shocker for Auckland.

On day one, they were flattened by Wellington's bowlers and pounded by two batsmen, combined age 73, and yesterday it was more of the same.

"I hadn't done too well in pre-season so to go out and get a start and kick on has been really satisfying," said Papps, 38, who has been travelling the country's first-class roads since 1998.

He finished with the sixth highest first-class score in New Zealand, and the fifth highest by a New Zealander - and his 32nd first-class century.

Allrounder Woodcock got his 10th century, 151, and departed just 35 runs short of Crowe and Jones' mark.

Papps batted a few minutes over nine hours and hit a whopping 51 fours - easily the most in a first-class innings in New Zealand and 26 more than his partner.

How the Auckland bowlers must have been sick of the sight of him by the time the declaration arrived.

At Mt Maunganui, Northern Districts' batsmen filled their boots, the first five batsmen all passed 60. By stumps they were 378 for four.

A bizarre dismissal involving former international umpire Brent "Billy" Bowden was an unusual high point of the second day of Canterbury's match against Otago. Having shaken his head to give Otago batsman Brad Wilson not out after he attempted a hook at seamer Will Williams, with the players standing about, Bowden waited a few seconds, slowly walked forward then raised a crooked finger. Bemusement reigned.

Canterbury start the third day today at 156 for four, leading by 95.