Jillian Morris' season looks set to gain further momentum at Wingatui today where she rates Passito as her best chance.

The Christchurch-based jockey has retained the ride aboard the Steven Prince-trained five-year-old in the White Robe Lodge Handicap (1200m) following their victory at Gore.

Passito was resuming there following a six-month break and she led all the way to defeat last season's Airfreight Stakes (1600m) winner Showemup.

"She's quite a smart mare and I think she surprised Steven a wee bit, he thought she would be competitive but maybe not win first-up," Morris said.

Advertisement

Passito, who will drop back from R90 company to 80, has drawn well and has won second-up in the past.

Morris is now back to full health and fitness after a nasty fall at Ashburton a year ago that sidelined her for 10 months.

"I broke my collar bone and it didn't heal properly so three months later I had to have more surgery, it was quite a bad break," the 33-year-old said.

"I also fractured three vertebrae in my lower spine and my whole right side was black and blue. It takes a while to build up fitness after a long time off, but I'm back there now."

- NZ Racing Desk