The Kiwis team for their Rugby League World Cup opener has a raw - albeit exciting - look to it.

It's not quite the "Baby Blacks" of three decades ago, but it's not too far away.

It was always going to be an inexperienced lineup to face Samoa (Saturday, 8pm Mt Smart), given the plethora of withdrawals before the tournament, but that was amplified by coach David Kidwell's decision to leave out the likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Elijah Taylor and Peta Hiku, while Dean Whare wasn't considered due to an ankle injury.

It means six of the Kiwis forwards have only seven caps between them, with three players making their debuts on the interchange bench.

In the backline, only Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have played more than 10 tests.

Kidwell had limited options, but has also made some big calls.

One of the hardest decisions was around the No6 jersey, and weighing up the merits of Kodi Nikorima and Te Maire Martin.

Kidwell admitted he leaned towards the latter after Martin's stellar season - which would have allowed him to use Nikorima in his usual Broncos role as a bench utility that can cover the entire spine - but eventually plumped for Nikorima at five-eighth due to pure desire.

"It was a really tough call," Kidwell said. "Obviously Te Maire has just come off grand final, but Kodi, he wants it. I said to him 'at times you're going to have to take ownership of the team', but he wanted to step up and do it. [So] we went with Kodi."

It may have also been a trade off between attacking creativity and defensive solidity.

Samoa has some fearsome ball runners in their pack, especially on the edge, as well as Joey Leilua, and Nikorima is a stronger defender than Martin.

But expect Martin to play a significant role in this tournament, as Kidwell confirmed yesterday that his best team could change week to week. It also means Knights hooker Danny Levi is in line to make his test debut, with Kidwell confirming that veteran Thomas Leuluai won't be expected to play 80 minutes at No9.

The other big decision was in the back row. Marty Taupau could have been employed at lock, given his success with Manly in the No13 jersey, which would have also allowed Simon Mannering to play on the edge, as the Kiwis are short of experience in the second row.

But Kidwell has backed Kenny Bromwich and Joseph Tapine (two tests apiece) to do the job as the Kiwis opt for a fast, mobile pack.

Debutant Brad Takairangi will offer size and physicality in the centres, with Gerard Beale edging Peta Hiku for the other spot.

The other mild surprise is the inclusion of Isaac Liu for his first test, ahead of Waerea-Hargreaves.

Waerea-Hargreaves hasn't always delivered for the Kiwis, and has a lot to prove at test level, but he is coming off an impressive season for the Roosters. He also has 19 tests under his belt, in a pack that is short of international pedigree.