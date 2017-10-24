The fastballs aren't the only things hitting triple digits at baseball's World Series.

This Fall Classic is going to feel like summer with 100degF likely.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will meet today in what's expected to be a 38deg heat at Dodger Stadium, beginning possibly the warmest World Series.

An October heatwave slugged Southern California yesterday, with the temperature reaching 40 shortly after lunchtime in Chavez Ravine. It was still blazing when the Dodgers and Astros showed up at Dodger Stadium for brief late afternoon workouts that stretched into the evening.

The heat isn't likely to bother the players much: Both of these warm-weather teams are used to sweating it out all summer long.

"Love it," said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, a Southern California native and the co-MVP of the NL Championship Series. "I'd rather be playing in the heat than in the snow, so it's great."

The Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time since 1988, and the temperature feels just fine to the boys in blue.

"Everything is hot in LA!" Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen said with a grin. "The Dodgers are hot. Everybody is excited."

The Astros are also used to heat - and in East Texas, they've got humidity that can wear out most Californians.

"It'll be hot, but I don't think anybody is going to be thinking about the weather too much," Houston right-hander Will Harris said.

"I'm pretty sure our training staff will be on us with making sure we're hydrated, and they may have some cold rags in the dugout."

The 56,000 Dodgers fans will be more vulnerable to the elements when they crowd into their stadium to see the end of their team's 29-year World Series drought.

Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson offered advice to fans and teammates.

"Hydration is going to be key, and trying to cool off is going to be key," Granderson said.

"But I think if you would poll everybody, everybody would definitely like it to be a little bit warmer than they would be cold."

The Astros are familiar with a different level of heat combined with humidity during their long, hot summers in Houston.

But the roof is usually closed at Minute Maid Park, where the air-conditioned temperature is always around 23.