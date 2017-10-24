From the football hot bed of Bangkok we bring you the greatest penalty calamity in history, without hyperbole.

Phakawat Kunpatee, 18, uploaded this incredible footage of a goalkeeping howler from a game between Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong at the Queen Sirikit Anniversary Stadium in Pathumthani province, Thailand, on Saturday.

After the score was tied at 2-2 at full-time the game went to penalties. A marathon shootout followed and was tied at 19-19 when our unintentional hero stepped up for his moment in the spotlight.

The stunning turn of events begins as the penaltytaker approaches the ball before crashing his shot into the centre of the crossbar.

The keeper, who had dived full-length to his left, notices his stroke of good fortune and tears up the pitch to celebrate with his teammates.

But as his forlorn opponent slumps dejectedly the unthinkable happens.

The ball, which sailed several storeys skyward, returns to earth and spins wickedly back towards goal. And keeps spinning.

By the time the keeper notices it's far too late.

The successful strike put Bangkok Sports and was a devastating blow for Satri Angthong, which missed its next shot - and the game.

"The penalty shootout was going on for a long time," Kunpatee said. "Both teams scored their penalties. They were good quality. Then it looked like the other team had lost because they missed. Everybody thought it was over and the crowd was cheering. The ball bounced and then started going backwards. The crowd saw it but the goalkeeper didn't. It went back into the goal then the other team missed. It was funny, but the goalkeeper felt like a bit silly after. He looked like he was going to cry."