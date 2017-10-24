Formula One fans have flocked to Twitter to voice their outrage at the 'musical chairs season' that has defined Toro Rosso in 2017.

Toro Rosso today confirmed that Kiwi Brendon Hartley, who finished 13th in the US Grand Prix in Texas, will race in this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix.

His Russian teammate Daniil Kvyat however has lost his seat for the next round, being replaced by Pierre Gasly.

Gasly was the driver Hartley replaced in the US GP after the event clashed with a Super Formula race at Suzuka.

Kvyat claimed tenth place in Texas, and his first point since the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix back in May but despite not doing much wrong, has lost out to Hartley for the next round in Mexico.

The decision created a stir on Twitter, with many fans questioning Toro Rosso's decision.

Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Driver Line-Up for the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will be formed by the following pairing: Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley pic.twitter.com/2SRSICu8K9 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) October 23, 2017

Disrespectfull to @kvyatofficial. Kick him out, get him back, then kick him out again.. Just fire him, show some respect... 1/2 — Martin P (@martinp1986) October 23, 2017

So KVYAT was .8 seconds faster in qualy and absolutely outperformed Hartley in every way yet he gets dropped. Makes sense! — The Lotion Man (@Lotion_Man) October 23, 2017

Are you kidding me? Where's Kvyat? Very good race in USA, but... can't believe... This is stab in the back! — Андрей (@Andronnyi) October 23, 2017

Terrible by you, kyvat is far better than hartley, you are just using him — Steve (@steveospnz2) October 23, 2017

Toro Rosso just lost a supporter! pathetic treatment of Kvyat after he had a great weekend! He is much faster than Hartley! — The Lotion Man (@Lotion_Man) October 23, 2017

Very poor decision on merits, potential and even strategically if you look at championship standings... Amazing how it has come to that — Bernardo Bercht (@berbercht) October 23, 2017

Starting on the back row in Texas, Hartley showed good speed, particularly late in the race, and rewarded the Toro Rosso team with a good performance given his lack of time at this level to finish 13th.

He also had a number of supporters.

Yessssss! Go Brendon! Full support being a porsche fan! Go for it! — Mirko pokorny (@MirkoPokorny) October 23, 2017

Hartley excelled in his first race for the team.Kvyat putting his best performance to date, However he has now surplus to requirements! — Samuel Roberts (@BulldogSra) October 23, 2017

Danil performed well at COTA but too little too late. Hartley has earned his chance. Danil had his and underperformed consistently. — Allan (@Army_Dad6880) October 23, 2017

Ohhh that's cool! Finally a modern, innovative and free team which aims to move this strange @F1 and let two fighters contend their goals — MG|Classic (@mattiagrandori) October 23, 2017

Best choice!! — Bruno Z (@iambzanchet) October 23, 2017

Here's how the top writers saw Hartley's Formula One debut in Texas.

1) Telegraph (UK).

"...a strong debut from 24hr Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley to finish in 13th". The Telegraph ranked Toro Rosso as the second best performing team in the race saying Hartley and Russian Daniil Kyvat were fighting for their futures and " (this) showing will be a positive moment towards that". Unfortunately for Kyvat, he has already been cut for Mexico.

2) En.f1i.com rated Hartley at 6.5 out of 10.

"Hartley had it all to learn and never turned a wheel wrong. Knowing he was going to start on the last row, he didn't force the issue in Q1. After a poor start he slowly but surely climbed up the order on a two-stop strategy as well as continually improved his lap times."

3) The Independent (UK).

David Tremayne wrote a piece based around the 20-year-old Belgium-born Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who is seen as the rising challenger to Lewis Hamilton.

"Together with the likes of Esteban Ocon, Stoffel Vandoorne and Carlos Sainz, who are already racing in F1, and upcomers from the lower echelons such as Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russell, Verstappen is F1's future." No mention of Hartley there.

4) Sky Sports

...gave Hartley a 7 out of 10 rating but noted his inability to pressure team mate Daniil Kyvat, who has struggled in the F1 ranks. "In the circumstances of driving a car he was previously completely unfamiliar with, Brendon Hartley did a very good job...with no discernible costly errors along the way.

"But in the context that F1 never is, never should be and never will be, a finishing school, the New Zealander fared less impressively."

5) The BBC's chief F1 writer Andrew Benson reckoned.-

"Hartley made a solid debut...he qualified 0.8secs slower than Kvyat, struggling to get the best out of the difficult Pirelli tyres over one lap, and finished 13th, three places behind his team-mate.

"But Hartley spent the vast majority of the race stuck behind slower cars who he was unable to overtake because they had more powerful engines. And on the handful of laps in which he was in clear air, he was very quick.

" (Hartley) retains the possibility of a Toro Rosso drive in 2018 if he can impress over the final races of the season."

6) Overdrive.in.

"Le Mans winner, Brendon Hartley, did a good job on his F1 debut."