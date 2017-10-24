Kiwis coach David Kidwell has pencilled in five debutants in his 21 man squad for their Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa.

Brad Takairangi, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Isaac Liu and Danny Levi are all in line for their first caps, with Addin Fonua-Blake named on an extended bench.

Thomas Leuluai will start at hooker while Kodi Nikorima will partner Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Martin Taupau will be joined in the front row by skipper Adam Blair with the back row made up of Simon Mannering, Joseph Tapine and Kenny Bromwich.

Advertisement

Russell Packer who will provide a further spark off the bench along with Danny Levi, Isaac Liu and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will also earn their first Kiwis cap.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is named in 18 with Peta Hiku in 19, Te Maire Martin 20 and Addin Fonua-Blake in 21.

Kidwell's excited by the potential of the group, saying it's a group of men who have shown what the culture and the integrity of the jersey are about.

The squad will be cut to 17 later in the week.

Kiwis: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Gerard Beale, Brad Takairangi, Jordan Rapana Kodi Nikorima, Shaun Johnson, Martin Taupau, Thomas Leuluai, Adam Blair, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine, Simon Mannering. Interchange: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer, Isaac Liu, Danny Levi. Reserves: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Peta Hiku, Te Maire Martin, Addin Fonua-Blake.