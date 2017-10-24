New Zealand has a new youngest Winter Olympian.

Nico Porteous, 15, was named today among a first batch of athletes for next February's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang alongside his brother 18-year-old Miguel.

Both brothers have qualified in the freeski halfpipe discipline and are among nine athletes who form the first block of New Zealand's representatives for the Games.

Porteous will be 16 years, 78 days on the first day of the Games.

"It's been a big dream of mine to represent my country at the Olympic Winter Games," Nico Porteous said.

"There's been lots of buildup so for it be finally happening is very cool. It's going to be pretty awesome to get to compete alongside my brother as well."

Freeski halfpiper Janina Kuzma has been named for her second Olympics, at 32.

Others named in the team are: US-based snowboard halfpipe Rakai Tait; Wanaka's freeski slopestyle competitor Finn Bilous; Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Wanaka, a 2016 world championship silver medallist who is in snowboard slopestyle and Big Air; Queenstown's Tiarn Collins also in the snowboard slopestyle and Big Air, along with Christchurch's Carlos Garcia Knight; and Jamie Prebble of Christchurch is in the skier cross.

Further PyeongChang nominations and selections will take place between November and January and are expected to include additional freeski and snowboard athletes as well as athletes who continue to track well from speedskating, skeleton and alpine ski.

Today's selections are conditional on receiving an official International Ski Federation quota place. The complete New Zealand team is expected to number about 20.