Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce Simon Brill has been appointed into the role of National Performance Coaching Manager.



The newly created role will lead Hockey New Zealands approach to identifying and developing high potential coaches around the country.



Simon will work to ensure that these coaches provide the quality of coaching needed for player progression at regional, national and ultimately Vantage Black Sticks level.



He will also lead the development and implementation of an overarching Performance Coaching Plan for hockey that operates at the Development, Under 21 and Under 18 levels nationally, and at Ford National Hockey League, Under 21 and Under 18 levels regionally.



Hockey New Zealand High Performance Director Paul MacKinnon said it was exciting to bring Brill into the crucial role.



"It is fantastic to have Simon come on board in this exciting new role of National Performance Coaching Manager," MacKinnon said.



"He is very experienced in this specific area of high performance, having driven a successful performance coaching programme within Midlands Hockey for the last five years.



"Simon's role will focus on identifying and developing high potential coaches, both at national and regional level, to progress players of the right quality and support the Vantage Black Sticks teams on the world stage."



On behalf of the Midlands Hockey Board, Jon Tanner congratulated Simon on his transition on from an outstanding job he has done for the region.



"We congratulate Simon on his appointment to this exciting new role. At Midlands, our goals and aspirations are for our players and coaches to be the best they can be and go on to higher honours and roles for New Zealand," Tanner commented.



"We are extremely proud that Midlands has provided the pathway that has now seen both Simon, and previously Darren Smith secure such high level roles within New Zealand and international hockey.



"Simons achievements have been many, among them more recently he was the 2016 Hockey New Zealand High Performance Coach of the Year, and his leadership of a Midlands programme that has culminated in winning a phenomenal five (out of 12) combined Under 18, Under 21 and Ford NHL titles in just the last two years alone.



"I know that Simon takes the greatest satisfaction from the success of his players and under his watch, we have seen record numbers of Midlands players being selected for national honours which speaks for the impact he has had."



Simon will officially begin his role with Hockey New Zealand on Monday 27th November.





- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Hockey NZ