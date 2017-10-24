Veteran batsmen Michael Papps and Luke Woodcock have created history with the highest opening stand in New Zealand first-class cricket.

The Wellington pair of former internationals put on 432, exceeding the previous record of 428 set by Central Districts pair Peter Ingram (245 not out) and Jamie How (176) against Wellington, and also at the Basin in 2009-10.

The stand was broken when Woodcock was caught by Michael Barry off international fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for 151. It was Woodcock's 10th first-class hundred while Papps is up to No 32.

They may have had their sights on the New Zealand record stand for any wicket, 467 by Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones in the Basin Reserve test against Sri Lanka in the 1990-91 season. No 3 batsman Stephen Murdoch followed quickly out for a duck to Ferguson.

Papps, who has featured in a New Zealand record 51 century stands in his long career has been the pacesetter and was on 269 with Wellington 445 for two.

The world record first wicket partnership is 561 Waheed Mirza and Mansoor Akhtar for Karachi Whites v Quetta in the 1976-77 season. There are four opening stands of 500 plus in the history of first class cricket.