Kiwi moder Rachel Hunter ditched the lingerie and heels in the weekend for a life jacket and helmet to take part in some extreme sailing.

Hunter visited the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego, where she was given the opportunity to experience the sport first hand.

The 48-year-old was taken on board the Oman Air race team yacht, skippered by her compatriot Phil Robertson.

Phil and teammates Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, James Wierzbowski and Nasser Al Mashari showed Rachel the ropes under clear Californian skies.

She appeared to be enjoying herself as she rode the crashing waves alongside the vessel's crew members.

'Holy S**t !! yes I did. Thankyou Guys,' she later wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her experience.

Rachel was seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt and waterproof black sailing overalls.

She also strapped on the necessary safety equipment, which included a red life jacket, black and green helmet and grey gloves.