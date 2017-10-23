Cristiano Ronaldo voted FIFA player of the year, joining Lionel Messi as five- time winner.

Ronaldo picked up the award in London after a stellar season that included a Spanish League title, Champions League victory and the Spanish Super Cup.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud earlier picked up the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

"Thank you for voting for me. I want to mention Leo (Messi) and Neymar to be here. I want to thank Real Madrid for their support all year," the Portugal striker said.

"This is a great moment for me. Thank you to all my fans all over the world. I appreciate that. I'm so happy, thank you very much."

