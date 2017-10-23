TIMARU



Athletics New Zealand Long Distance Race Walks Championships, Caroline Bay - 22 October 2017



Eight competitors faced the starter, two in the under 18 championship, Alex Brown of Dunedin winning in 59:02 from Bradyn Popow of Palmerston North 1:04:03. In the senior womens 20km Rozie Robinson withdrew at 15km with breathing problems and in the masters womens 20km Terri Grimmett was disqualified. The others who competed were in non-championship events; Jonathon Lord 20km 1:54:42, Alice Ritchie 5km 30:13, Kate Ritchie 2km 15:05 and Meg Ritchie 1km 7:36.



AUCKLAND



Auckland City Athletics meeting, Mt Smart Stadium, 18 October 2017: James Guthrie-Croft 60m 7.09 (+2.9), 200m 23.11 (+1.9). Theo Quax 3000m 9:15.46. Isabella Richardson 10:13.14 mx. Murdoch McIntyre 5000m 15:29.48, Jack Moody 15:31.29, Jono Jackson 16:00.66.



CHRISTCHURCH



Athletics Canterbury Meeting, Rawhiti Domain - 21 October 2017



Maria Broughton 60m 8.32 (-0.5), 100m 13.4H (NWI), 200m 26.84 (-1.0). Lauren Bruce 4kg HT 60.45m PB. Kate Davies HJ 1.62m. Haidee Middlewood 3kg HT 4.80m. Caitlin Bonne 600g JT 43.96m PB, DT 39.46m. Marcus Wolton 800g JT 49.83m PB. Hamish Dewar 800g JT 42.42 PB. Nic Forster LJ 6.50m (+0.3). James Coates 1.25g DT 45.71m, 5kg SP 12.81m PB. Seamus Mulrooney 6kg SP 13.78m PB. Kesley Berryman 60m 7.75 (+0.2) mx, 100m 12.41 (-0.1) mx. Sam Harris PV 4.00m. Jaidyn Busch 4kg SP 13.56m PB.



DUNEDIN



Ness Cup Meeting, Caledonian Ground - 20 October 2017



Felix McDonald 400m 50.40. Nathan Harrison M15 HJ 1.75m. Cameron Miller LJ 6.16m (+1.7). Hugh McLeod-Jones 1.75kg DT 43.12m, 6kg HT 45.29m. Hamish Mears 1.5kg DT 43.92m, 5kg SP 14.08m. Dyani Shepherd-Oates 3kg HT 45.10m.



CROMWELL



Cromwell Half Marathon, 22 October: Dominic Channon 1:13:26 (debut), Ruben Connelly 1:22:44, Glen Chisholm 1:24:12, Adam Wilson 1:24:13. Emma Perron 1:26:22, Tanya Copeland 1:32:56, Tiaan McKinnel 1:36:04. 10km; Steven Morrison 37:15, Jonah Bek 37:27, Benjamin Britton 39:46. Tillie Hollyer 42:48.



AUSTRALIA



Queensland Schools Athletic Championships, Nathan, 12 October: Katrina Robinson (17) 3000m 9:16.83 (1). 13 October: Katrina Robinson 1500m heats 4:54.60 Q. 15 October: 1500m final Katrina Robinson 4:32.54 (1).



USA



Collegiate Cross Country



Nuttycombe Wisconsin, Verona, 13 October: 8km; Matt Baxter 23:42 (5), Geordie Beamish 24:01 (17).



SOUTH AFRICA



JP Botha Meeting, Bloemfontein, 21 October: Mine De Klerk 3kg SP 14.05m, DT 40.08m, 500g JT 41.01m.



OBITUARY



Prominent hammer throw exponent during the 1960s David Leech died on 21 October aged 90.



David was four times New Zealand hammer throw champion, first in 1952 and then 1962, 64 and 65. He set a New Zealand record of 53.90m in winning the 1962 title. He represented New Zealand at the 1962 Perth British Empire and Commonwealth Games where he finished seventh in the hammer throw with 50.74m. He became New Zealands first 54 metre thrower winning the New Zealand title in 1964 with 54.10m. He went on to have a successful career in the masters, winning twenty master titles in the hammer throw from the M45 title in 1976 through to the M85 title in 2014. He also won the M65 shot put in 1995. At the 1997 World Veteran Championships in Durban South Africa he won the bronze medal in the M70 hammer throw.



David was assistant athletics manager at the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games and was manager of the athletic team to the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.



He received an inaugural Athletics New Zealand merit award in 1988 and was made a life member of Athletics Canterbury in 1988. He was also a life member of the University of Canterbury Athletic Club.



