America's Cup champion Peter Burling and his crew of Team Brunel remain off the pace in the first leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Team Brunel are battling with Dongfeng Race Team for seventh place as Vestas 11th Hour Racing lead the way in leg one from Alicante to Lisbon.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing is the first boat out of the Strait of Gibraltar, 16 nautical miles ahead of second placed Team AkzoNobel. Blair Tuke's MAPFRE team are third, another nine nautical miles back. Burling's Team Brunel sit 33.8 nautical miles back.

Tuke is a trimmer and helmsman of the pre-race favourite which won the non-counting Leg Zero, a series of races before the Volvo Ocean Race.

Both Tuke and Burling are attempting the claim the triple crown of sailing - winning Olympic gold, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.

The opening leg is 1,450 nautical miles and sees the boats leave the Alboran Sea, round Porto Santo off the coast of Morocco before heading back towards Lisbon.