Kiwi Brendon Hartley has earned a second drive with Toro Rosso after a solid outing in yesterday's US Grand Prix in Texas.

Toro Rosso have confirmed that Hartley, who finished 13th in Austin, will race in this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix.

His Russian teammate Daniil Kvyat however has lost his seat for the next round, being replaced by Pierre Gasly.

Gasly was the driver Hartley replaced in the US GP after the event clashed with a Super Formula race at Suzuka.

Starting on the back row in Texas, Hartley showed good speed, particularly late in the race, and rewarded the Toro Rosso team with a good performance given his lack of time at this level.

Hartley made a conservative start from 19th and went through the first corner in 20th place but he managed to jump Sauber's Pascal Werhlein on the opening lap and took advantage of Kevin Magnussen running wide in his Haas to be 18th by lap two.

Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Driver Line-Up for the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will be formed by the following pairing: Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley pic.twitter.com/2SRSICu8K9 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) October 23, 2017

He made an early pit stop and committed to the two-stop strategy which might not have been the better call by his team. The 27-year-old backed up what we saw in practice by impressing on long runs and managing his tyres well.

He went by Magnussen again late in the race after the Dane had clashed with Sauber's Marcus Ericsson. Hartley then managed to sneak by the Swede and Haas driver Romain Grosjean before the end of the race as well to secure an impressive 13th.