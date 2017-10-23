The All Blacks' lead atop the World Rugby rankings has had a decent bite taken out of it following Saturday's defeat to the Wallabies.

The world champions went into the third Bledisloe Cup clash in Brisbane with a lead of 5.38 ranking points over second placed England.

That gap has been reduced to 3.69 points following the 23-18 defeat. Despite the loss the All Blacks still look set to mark eight years atop of the World Rugby rankings, sitting on 93.83 points.

England remain in second spot on 90.14 but don't have a chance to close the gap until they face 10th ranked Argentina next month.

Australia remain in third despite their first win over the All Blacks since August 2015.

The All Blacks moved to number one on November 16, 2009, taking the spot from the Springboks after South Africa beat New Zealand three straight times earlier that season.