The Auckland cricket side have made a horrendous start to the Plunket Shield season, slumping to 23 for eight being sent into bat against Wellington.

Wellington debutant Ollie Newton took three wickets from his first over in first class cricket leaving Auckland 3-2.

Things got worse as Hamish Bennett dismissed Michael Barry (5) and Craig Cachopa (0) in the fifth over.

Black Caps opener Jeet Raval then fell for three quickly followed by Ben Horne which let Auckland 12 for seven.

Matt McEwan hit two quick boundaries to ensure Auckland passed the lowest ever first class total in New Zealand cricket history, 12 scored by Auckland in the 1877/78 season.

However McEwan only managed to make eight before he was dismissed by Logan van Beek.

Auckland scoreboard

Ravel 3

Guptill-Bunce 0

O'Donnell 0

Chapman 0

Barry 5

Cachopa 0

Horne 0

Nethula 2 not out

McEwan 8

Sandhu 0 not out

Total 23 for eight (13 overs)