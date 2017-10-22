All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named four new players in his 37-man squad for the end-of-year tour. Here's all you need to know about the fresh faces in the All Blacks.

Asafo Aumua

A superstar in the making - as simple as that. He is being fast tracked because he is so dynamic, and there are a lot of doubts over the other hookers. The once-exceptional Dane Coles is struggling since a head knock, Codie Taylor is standard issue by the highest test standards while Nathan Harris is a mystery man who has held his place by default. aumua is x-factor plays, which is what the position demands. The 20-year-old's forte is brilliant ball running and try scoring.

The 108kg flying barrel who was born in Lower Hutt was part of the World Cup winning under-20 side this year, scoring a hat trick in the final against England. He shoved off half a dozen defenders for one of those. He has been a national championship sensation, although he is yet to play at Super Rugby level. The fact that Aumua was not listed as an apprentice suggests he is well in the frame to be groomed into the World Cup side for 2019.

Jack Goodhue

The Whangarei-born midfield back has been part of the Crusaders set up for two seasons. He was schooled at Mt Albert Grammar where he was head boy. (His twin brother Josh who plays lock for Northland and the Blues was the first XV captain).

The 100kg back made his Super rugby debut this season, and was one of the Crusaders to stand out in the loss to the British and Irish Lions with some second half breaks. The 22-year-old was among five back-up players for the 33-man All Black squad named for the Lions series.

There is something of a logjam in the All Black midfield, and still a touch of uncertainty - he is a class footballer, the big question being what opportunities he gets and whether they are in the No. 12 or 13 jersey.

Jack comes form a family of forwards. The former New Zealand under-20 captain returned to play for the Taniwha, after starting off with Canterbury. Goodhue, who has played for the national sevens side, grew up on a farm in Kawakawa, has studied agriculture at Lincoln University. Interests outside of rugby include being active in the Salvation Army.

Jack Goodhue in action for Northland. Photo / Getty Jack Goodhue in action for Northland. Photo / Getty

Matt Duffie

Duffie has received his first All Blacks call-up in just his second season since making the switch from league. The former Melbourne Storm prodigy returned to Auckland in 2016 to take up a two-year contract with the Blues. The transition was not instant for the 27-year-old, who had to work hard on his game, only cementing his place in the Blues starting line-up in the final five matches of the 2016.

He carried that momentum through to the 2017 season, with his strong positional play and aerial ability making him a regular fixture on the right wing. He has also gone on to be a standout for a much-improved North Harbour side in the Mitre 10 Cup.

North Harbour's Matt Duffie. Photosport North Harbour's Matt Duffie. Photosport

Tim Perry

Hampered by a string of serious injuries over the past few years, Perry gets his call-up to the All Blacks after a strong season with the Tasman. The 1.91m loosehead prop comes into the squad after his Makos propping partner Kane Hames suffered a head knock in the weekend's loss to the Wallabies, further testing the All Blacks' depth in the propping department.

Perry's unexpected call-up sees him follow in the footsteps of his father Grant, who was a former All Black hooker. Grant played one game for the All Blacks in 1980.