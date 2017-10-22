Four things we learned from Brendon Hartley's Formula One debut in Texas this morning where he finished 13th.

He beat an Aussie

Yes, the All Blacks may have lost to the Wallabies on Saturday but it was a victory for New Zealand in Texas with Hartley finishing ahead of Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo withdrew from the race in the early stages of the race.

He beat a former champion

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso also withdrew from the race, the 11th time this season. Alonso won the Formula One title in 2005 and 2006.

He deserves another shot

And now for some Kiwi bias...Hartley has surely done enough to get the next drive in Mexico this weekend, although he couldn't put any pressure on his inconsistent Toro Rosso team mate Daniil Kyvat. The Russian finished 10th in Texas, collecting his first points since May. Unlucky Frenchman Pierre Gasly - whose Super Formula race in Japan was cancelled because of a typhoon - is expected to return, leaving Hartley and Kyvat to duel for the second Toro Rosso spot.

Tyres are a sticky subject

Tyre choices and changes are vital - and it's a tough row to hoe for a newbie on that score.