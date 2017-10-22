Four new players have been named in the All Blacks the end-of-year tour squad this morning.

Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua, North Harbour outside back Matt Duffie, Tasman prop Tim Perry and Northland midfield back Jack Goodhue have all been named in the 37-man touring party.

Several players weren't considered for selection for the tour due to long-term injury and other reasons, including hooker Liam Coltman, props Owen Franks and Joe Moody, lock Brodie Retallick, and outside backs Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Ben Smith.

There is no room for experienced All Blacks winger Julian Savea.

The All Blacks will kick off their Northern tour against the Barbarians in two weeks time, before playing a test against France a week later.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: "The selectors would firstly like to congratulate all players selected for the Vista 2017 All Blacks Northern Tour, especially Asafo, Tim, Matt and Jack who are named in an All Blacks squad for the first time. We have a talented squad made up of experienced players and a large group of newer All Blacks and this tour will be another exciting opportunity for them.

Hansen said the All Blacks had three major aims they wanted to achieve on the tour.

"Firstly, we want to play attractive rugby that we can be proud of and, of course, winning is part of that. But, just as importantly, will be re-establishing the processes that allow us to do this.

"Secondly, we have another opportunity to expose our young players to Test rugby. Whilst we've won the Investec Rugby Championship and retained the Bledisloe Cup, the last couple of months has also enabled us to introduce that large group of younger players to international rugby and, in doing so, grow their understanding of what's required to prepare and perform at the highest level.

"Adding the four new players to our squad will again allow us to expose more young talent to the highest level, where, history tells us, players grow and get better. So this tour will complete a season of building depth and experience, which in the long run, will only benefit the team.

"The make-up of the Tour, with three Tests against France, Scotland and Wales, as well as matches against the Barbarians and the French XV, means we have the opportunity to come up against a range of different opposition and playing styles which will be exciting and a great learning experience.

"Our third aim is to thoroughly enjoy touring the Northern Hemisphere and its different cultures. We want to engage as much as we can with the people in the countries we visit and be great ambassadors for the game of rugby and New Zealand."

Six All Blacks, who have carried heavy workloads this year, will not play the first match of the Vista Northern Tour, against the Barbarians.

Instead, they will spend a few more days at home to freshen up and join the All Blacks touring squad later next week. Those players are Captain Kieran Read, hooker Dane Coles, prop Wyatt Crockett, lock Samuel Whitelock, and midfielders Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams.

As well as the 37-man squad, the All Blacks selectors have also announced that five additional players will play for the Barbarians in the first match of the tour and then assemble with the All Blacks for the French leg of the tour.

Those players are Otago loose forward Dillon Hunt, Waikato prop Atunaisa Moli, who has trained with the All Blacks squad this year, Canterbury halfback Mitchell Drummond and his provincial teammate Richie Mo'unga, who was called into the All Blacks squad in Brisbane last week as cover; and Canterbury and two-test All Blacks lock Dominic Bird.

FULL SQUAD

Forwards:

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (20, Wellington, uncapped)

Dane Coles (30, Wellington, 55)

Nathan Harris (25, Bay of Plenty, 9)

Codie Taylor (26, Canterbury, 25)

Props

Wyatt Crockett (34, Canterbury, 68)

Kane Hames (29, Tasman, 6)

Nepo Laulala (26, Counties Manukau, 10)

Tim Perry (29, Tasman, uncapped)

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen (26, Wellington, 1)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (25, Auckland, 11)

Locks

Scott Barrett (23, Taranaki, 14)

Luke Romano (31, Canterbury, 29)

Patrick Tuipulotu (24, Auckland, 15)

Samuel Whitelock (29, Canterbury, 93)

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane (25, Bay of Plenty, 50)

Vaea Fifita (25, Wellington, 3)

Jerome Kaino (34, Auckland, 74)

Kieran Read, captain (31, Counties Manukau, 107)

Ardie Savea (24, Wellington, 21)

Liam Squire (26, Tasman, 12)

Matt Todd (29, Canterbury, 10)

Backs:

Halfbacks

Tawera Kerr-Barlow (27, Waikato, 24)

TJ Perenara (25, Wellington, 39)

Aaron Smith (28, Manawatu, 68)



First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (26, Taranaki, 59)

Lima Sopoaga (26, Southland, 13)



Midfielders

Ryan Crotty (29, Canterbury, 32)

Jack Goodhue (22, Northland, uncapped)

Ngani Laumape (24, Manawatu, 4)

Anton Lienert-Brown (22, Waikato, 19)

Sonny Bill Williams (32, Counties Manukau, 43)



Outside backs

David Havili (22, Tasman, 3)

Matt Duffie (27, North Harbour, uncapped)

Rieko Ioane (20, Auckland, 10)

Damian McKenzie (22, Waikato, 9)

Waisake Naholo (26, Taranaki, 15)

Seta Tamanivalu (25, Taranaki, 3)