A look at some key stats following the Wallabies 23-18 win over the All Blacks on Saturday.

805

The number of days between Wallabies victories over the All Blacks. Saturday night's win ended a drought which stretched back to August 8, 2015.

2011

The first time since 2011 that the All Blacks have lost two tests in the same year. They have three tests remaining in the season.

6

It was Stephen Moore's last test against the All Blacks with the Wallabies hooker announcing his retirement at the end of the year. It was just the sixth time in 30 tests that Moore experienced a win over New Zealand. He shares the record of most defeats to New Zealand (24) with Adam Ashley-Cooper.

13.64%

Wallabies halfback Will Genia improved his winning percentage against the All Blacks which was a touch over 9 percent before Saturday's test. It was just the third time in 22 clashes that Genia has beaten the All Blacks.

4

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read suffered just his fourth defeat to the Wallabies in 29 tests, which includes two draws. It was also the fourth time Sam Whitelock has lost to Australia.

6

Israel Folau scored his sixth try against the All Blacks, three shy of the record held by Adam Ashley-Cooper.

27

Tackles made by Sam Cane in Saturday's defeat, 12 more than the next most made by Sam Whitelock and Liam Squire.

6

Just the sixth time the All Blacks have lost a test in October.