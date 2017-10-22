Trainer Murray Baker was philosophical about the result of Saturday's Gr. 1 Caulfield Cup after his stable pair of Jon Snow and Bonneval finished well back in the prestige event.

The well fancied Bonneval, who had been subject to numerous inspections in the days prior to the race after being deemed lame by Racing Victoria veterinarians following last week's Caulfield Stakes, never got into the race after settling in the rear from a wide barrier. Stablemate Jon Snow sat handier to the pace but only battled in the run home after copping a buffeting shortly after turning into the home straight.

Although disappointed Baker was quick to point out the pattern of the days racing had gone against the pair, particularly Bonneval, who struggled to make up ground from well back in running. "I thought it was a bit disappointing but they weren't making ground from the back," he said when interviewed after the race.

"She (Bonneval) never got in the race and once she got back that was it. It was that inside lane where they had won all day, you had to be there."

Racing Victoria stewards reported that a post-race veterinary examination had revealed the mare to be lame in the off foreleg and a veterinary clearance would be required prior to her racing again although Baker wasn't concerned by the report.

"She seems as good as gold but we will probably rest her now," he said.

"She never really got going and never came into it."

Baker was satisfied with the run of Jon Snow who is likely to press on to a start in the Gr. 1 Emirates Melbourne Cup on November 7.

"Jon Snow went a good race as he got knocked down at the 200 metres," he noted. "We will probably push forward with him. He just had a little bit of trouble getting around the corner and I think he will be better suited to Flemington."

Meanwhile ex-pat Kiwi jockey Cory Parish was still at a loss for words several hours after recording his upset victory on outsider Boom Time in the race. "I still have to pinch myself that this has happened, it's just unbelievable," he said.

"Once I got to the 100 metre mark he was kicking strongly and that's when I knew I had it in the bag. I just couldn't believe it and I just can't thank everyone enough for the support they have given me."

Parish was quick to single out trainers David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig along with the team at Lindsay Park who had taken him on in recent years after he made the move from New Zealand back in 2012.

"I've been with the team for a couple of years now and they have been very good to me," he explained.

"I ride work for them five days a week and they have given me the rides that they can.

"They had the faith in me today and I've been able to deliver for them which makes it even better again."

Parish also had a special shout out for his immediate family back in New Zealand who he felt would have been riding the race with him.

"My parents are back at home and they will be ecstatic," he said.

"So, will my nana who I think lives to watch my races all the time. If I ride a winner she always sends me a message so this will be a big buzz for her as well."

- NZ Racing Desk