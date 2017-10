Follow live updates as New Zealand return from their international hiatus with their first one-day international against India.

India have won the toss and will bat first, with the match getting underway at 9.00pm.

New Zealand's side for the clash is as follows:

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Advertisement