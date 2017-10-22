The fallout from AkzoNobel's ousting of skipper Simeon Tienpont continues, with further controversy erupting on the eve of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Just hours before the start of the 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world race, which got under way early today, confusion reigned over who would skipper the Dutch team after media reports out of the Netherlands suggested Tienpont won his arbitration hearing against AkzoNobel and was seeking to be reinstated to the team.

Simeon Tienpont. Photo / Getty Images Simeon Tienpont. Photo / Getty Images

Tienpont was removed from the team last weekend for what was only described by AkzoNobel officials as a breach of contract. The breach was apparently related to Tienpont's management company Steam, which had been contracted to manage all facets of AkzoNobel's entry.

His termination saw New Zealand sailor Brad Jackson, a veteran of six Volvo campaigns, elevated to skipper a week out from the start of the race.

Advertisement

According to NOS - Netherlands national television - Tienpont received a "favourable decision" from the Dutch Arbitration Institute and was travelling to Spain yesterday to discuss his return on the boat with the crew. Team AkzoNobel issued a brief statement on the latest turn of events but offered little clarity: "We are evaluating the current situation and working with Simeon Tienpont," said spokesman Joost Ruempol.

The late court ruling will be another distraction for the AkzoNobel crew after a turbulent build-up to the race. If Tienpont is reinstated, it is not known what this will mean for Jackson, who is among a handful of Kiwi sailors taking on the gruelling race.

Other notable names include fellow ocean racing legend Stu Bannatyne (DongFeng), Tony Mutter (Vestas), and Kiwi Olympic heroes Peter Burling (Brunel) and Blair Tuke (MAPFRE).

Meanwhile, Bianca Cook (Turn the Tide on Plastic) is set to become the first Kiwi woman to take on the race in 15 years.

Ahead of the race start, Jackson yesterday spoke of his team's determination to move past the late drama.

"I'm in this role because it's necessary, for sure. It hasn't been a dream of mine to be a skipper ... but the situation has arisen and I'm happy to take it on. I wouldn't do it if I didn't think I had the full support of my team.

"Team-wise, we're just focusing on the race. Basically, we have the same team as we had before except [without] Simeon [Tienpont]. It's thanks to him that we have the team we have. Not too much has changed in terms of how we're going to work on-board or the crew morale".

The seven teams set off from Alicante, Spain in the early hours of this morning on the first leg of a 45,000-nautical-mile race around the world. The first leg is a (relatively) short 1450nm sprint from Alicante to Lisbon, which is tipped to take seven to eight days.

"At last we are ready to race," said Xabi Fernandez, the veteran skipper of the home favourite MAPFRE team. "We are looking forward to getting into the rhythm of the race."

Leg one

• Alicante to Lisbon

• 1450 nautical miles

• The teams: AkzoNobel (Netherlands), DongFeng Race Team (China), MAPFRE (Spain), Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Denmark/USA), Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (Hong Kong), Clean Seas Turn the Tide on Plastic (United Nations), Team Brunel (Netherlands).