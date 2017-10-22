Conor McGregor wasn't fighting at the UFC event in Poland on Sunday but he still made himself the centre of attention.

In attendance to support teammate Artem Lobov - who recorded his fourth defeat in his past six fights, this time a unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) loss to Andre Fili - it wasn't long before McGregor took over.

He received wild applause from the Gdansk crowd as he strutted around the outside of the Octagon and shouted instructions to his Straight Blast Gym stablemate.

The Crumlin native was so active commentator and ex-UFC star Dan Hardy said: "He's taken more footsteps than anyone in the arena."

But referee Marc Goddard wasn't having it - and turned his attention to the lightweight champion as the two fighters broke at the end of the second round.

The rules allow for three corner men and Lobov already had those in John Kavanagh, Owen Roddy and Peter Queally.

After instructing the Dubliner to take a seat, Goddard added: "What's gotten into you?"

McGregor acknowledged he had overstepped the line and retreated, but he did not stay seated for long and Fili's corner ­continued to complain.

Fili fought in the third like a man who knew he was two rounds to the good on the scorecards, frustrating Lobov by ­taking him to the mat at critical stages.

And when he later had his hand raised, he refused to slam McGregor for his actions.

Asked about the intense atmosphere by Hardy, Fili said: "It's emotionality charged cause I got Conor McGregor over here in a $10,000 suit doing his thing. But a high tide raises all ships. I ain't a hater."

McGregor's advice to Lobov, who hinted at retirement on Twitter after his record fell to 13-14-1, continued on the walk back to the changerooms. And it was then the champ may have overstepped a line.

A since-deleted tweet by the UFC Europe account appeared to broadcast McGregor using a homophobic slur to describe Fili.

Conor McGregor may have just called Fili a "faggot" up to three times. An official UFC clip from a different angle was promptly deleted. https://t.co/WsTGSXqPoL — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 21, 2017

Multiple people say my ears (and eyes) didn't betray me. UFC's official clip had McGregor saying the gay slur 3 x's. https://t.co/yoZcmaZmY3 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 21, 2017

Another, less clear, clip of the footage was also posted.