Kiwi golf caddie Steve Williams has won the Saloon feature at Waikaraka Park Speedway.

Williams - who made his name caddying for golfers like Tiger Woods and Adam Scott - is also a speedway racing fanatic and races in Saloon and Super Saloon classes.

The superstar caddie raced the appropriately named Caddyshack Mustang #21 to victory at the opening meeting of the Waikaraka Park's 50th anniversary season.

Earlier, Williams won the first qualifying heat and came from the very back of the field to finish in third place in the second heat.

Williams caddied in New Zealand last month, supporting American Danielle Kang at the New Zealand Women's Open.