Brendon Hartley looks likely to keep his seat with Toro Rosso for next weekend's Mexican Grand Prix after impressing in his debut week in Formula 1.

The Kiwi driver set the 18th fastest time in qualifying for the US Grand Prix and has impressed in practice all week.

Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost confirmed that they're likely to keep Hartley on for the Mexican Grand Prix next week.

"We will of course have a conversation after Austin but it looks good that he will drive for us in Mexico," Tost told Radio Sport.

Tost said the Kiwi driver has done extremely well throughout the week, putting down four good races.

"He improved his performance from lap to lap. He gets more familiar with the car and the team, and in qualifying he showed a good performance.

"We are happy with his performance."

Despite finishing 18th fastest in qualifying, Hartley will start at the back of the grid after taking a penalty for a power unit change.

Tost said he is confident Hartley will be able to climb up the ranks on race day.

"If he is around 13th position I think this will be quite a good race result.

"I'm convinced that he can do this because he is very committed. He's learning fast and therefore he will climb up I'm convinced of this.

"If he shows his performance over the next races and if he proves, then I'm convinced that he will become a driver for next year."