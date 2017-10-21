Sam Meech is in pole position ahead of today's medal race in the Laser fleet at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori and has already done enough to at least guarantee silver.



The 26-year-old is the best-placed of the eight Kiwi boats at the first World Cup regatta of the 2018 season and seven have guaranteed themselves top-10 finishes.



The 49er competition concluded yesterday, with Isaac McHardie and William McKenize finishing fifth, closely followed by Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey (sixth) and Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn (seventh).



Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox are still in with an outside chance of picking up a medal in the men's 470 but will need to claw back some of the ground they lost yesterday when slipping four places to sixth after a 14th in the only race of the day.



Meech has the luxury of knowing the worst he can do is finish second in the Laser and will keep a close eye today on world champion Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus who is only three points behind. Great Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini is another 24 points behind in third.



"I am guaranteed a silver which is really, really cool, so it gives me a chance to really have a go to try to take the win," the Olympic bronze medallist said last night. "It's pretty close between me and Pavlos so I'm really looking forward to tomorrow. It should be a good challenge."



It's been a demanding week in Gamagori, with constant rain and light winds making for difficult racing. Typhoon Lan is due to hit Japan on Sunday evening and torrential rain is expected ahead of its arrival.



Meech has done well to consistently bank low scores when many of his rivals in the high-quality field stacked with world, Olympic and European champions have not been so fortunate.



Fellow Kiwis Tom Saunders and Andrew McKenzie did enough to make the top-10 medal race but both finished mid-pack yesterday to qualify ninth and 10th respectively.



Only one race was possible on the Laser course before the wind flattened out and racing was eventually called off.



"It was another really wet and light-wind day," Meech explained. "I got a really good start in the race and managed to put myself in the lead pack and then chipped away and took a couple of places around the course. I ended up third which was really good."



World champions Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell won gold in the 49er, holding off the challenge from fellow Brits James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, but it was an encouraging regatta for the Kiwi crews.



McHardie and McKenzie banked three top-five results in the medal races, including a second in one, to jump ahead of the other two Kiwi crews.



"It was really cool to come away from it with a good result after a really tough regatta in some super unstable and random conditions," McKenzie said. "We are both extremely happy with how we performed in the three medal races today, managing to climb a few places on the leaderboard. It was also a bonus having our other two New Zealand 49er teams all pushing each to the end finishing fifth, sixth and seventh."



Susannah Pyatt rounded out her Laser Radial regatta with a 32nd in her final race to finish 33rd overall.



Results and standings after day five of the World Cup regatta in Gamagori, Japan, yesterday:



Laser (50 boats)



1st: Sam Meech (NZL) 4 13 15 1 (51 BFD) 1 1 3 - 38 points



2nd: Pavlos Kontides (CYP) (7) 4 3 2 (51 DSQ) 14 2 9 - 41 pts



3rd: Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (GBR) 3 8 5 6 16 (20) 16 11 - 65 pts



9th: Tom Saunders (NZL) 13 39 2 30 20 12 9 15 - 101 pts



10th: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) 23 (32) 16 4 1 6 30 25 - 105 pts



Laser Radial (35 boats)



1st: Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) 4 4 1 9 (14) 8 5 4 - 35 pts



2nd: Emma Plasschaert (BEL) (16) 1 4 6 12 6 12 1 - 42 pts



3rd: Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) 5 22 2 9 4 (26) 2 - 45 pts



33rd: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 14 32 32 30 32 18 (33) 32 - 189 pts



49er (20 boats)



1st: Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell (GBR) 4 1 8 5 1 1 (12) 1 12 4 1 6 - 44 pts



2nd: James Peters / Fynn Sterritt (GBR) 2 5 1 9 8 (17) 3 9 1 1 3 8 - 50 pts



3rd: Lukasz Przybytek / Pawel Kolodzinski (POL) (13) 3 6 8 4 6 2 4 10 2 7 1 - 53 pts



5th: Isaac McHardie / William McKenzie (NZL) 1 6 10 15 6 4 13 10 (18) 5 2 4 - 76 pts



6th: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 10 4 13 2 14 10 4 (16) 4 9 4 5 - 79 pts



7th: Logan Dunning Beck / Oscar Gunn (NZL) 6 (21 UFD) 9 1 3 8 11 12 11 11 (OCS) 6 3 - 81 pts



Men's 470 (24 boats)



1st: Mathew Belcher / William Ryan (AUS) 3 2 (11) 3 11 2 2 - 23 pts



2nd: Tetsuya Isozaki / Akira Takayanagi (JPN) 1 7 2 12 (16) 10 6 - 38 pts



3rd: Luke Patience / Chris Grube (GBR) 9 5 (25 UFD) 9 6 5 - 38 pts



6th: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 2 (22) 9 1 15 4 14 - 45 pts



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Yachting New Zealand