Manchester City took a five-point lead in the English Premier League with a 3-0 win against Burnley as Sergio Aguero became the club's joint top goal-scorer.

The Argentina striker started the game one behind Eric Brook's record of 177 which has stood for 78 years.

After nine rounds, City has 25 points - five more than rival Manchester United which lost at Huddersfield 2-1 as Aaron Mooy scored the opener at The John Smith's Stadium.

Aguero, back in the starting line-up after breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago, converted a penalty in the 30th minute at Etihad Stadium.

That brought him level with Brook, who scored his goals for City from 1927-39.

"He is going to get an amazing record and hopefully the next one is not the last one," manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

Aguero has made 262 appearances for City in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Brook's 493.

Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane added second-half goals for City to complete the rout.

In Yorkshire, Aaron Mooy sent the home crowd into raptures when he fired home a loose ball in the 28th minute, which was followed by Laurent Depoitre pouncing on a defensive error from Victor Lindelof to double Huddersfield's lead.

They spent most of the second half defending and the final ten minutes were nervy after Marcus Rashford pulled one back with a header on 77 minutes but ultimately the tenacious Terriers held on.

Earlier in London Chelsea climbed back into the top four with a 4-2 win over Watford.

Late goals to substitute Michy Batshuayi ultimately proved the difference.

Chelsea went ahead when Pedro whipped in a ferocious curling shot high off the post from 25 metres following a disputed corner.

Watford equalised seconds before halftime through Abdoulaye Doucoure and in a rampant spell of attacking football went ahead four minutes after the break when Roberto Pereyra tapped home a Richarlison cross.

But Batshuayi headed home 20 minutes from time to spare Chelsea's blushes and added his second in the dying moments following an 87th-minute goal from defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Southampton climbed into the top half of the table with a 1-0 win over West Brom when a dull game was brought to life late by one of the goals of the season.

Substitute Sofiane Boufal took the ball in his own half in the 85th minute and embarked on a solo, scything run where he beat three defenders before placing the ball into the far corner of Ben Foster's net.

An 86th minute goal from Mikel Merino gave Newcastle a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, who remain anchored to the bottom of the table with just three points.

Leicester City climbed out of the bottom three with a 2-1 win over Swansea thanks to an own goal from Federico Fernandez and a Shinji Okazaki strike.

Jordan Ayew pulled one back for Swansea but it wasn't enough as the Foxes got their first win in seven matches.

Bournemouth also grabbed a much-needed 2-1 win away to Stoke City.

Two goals in two minutes to Andrew Surman and a penalty to Junior Stanislas gave them a 2-0 lead before Mame Biram Diouf struck back in the 63rd minute.