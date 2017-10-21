Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has completed practice ahead of the US Formula 1 Grand Prix by setting the 15th fastest time on Sunday morning.

Hartley ended up 2.340s behind Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who set a new lap record around the Circuit of the Americas track. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was second and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas third.

The 27-year-old New Zealander set quicker times than both Haas and Sauber drivers in his Toro Rosso and was 1.7s faster than Russian teammate Daniil Kvyat. Kvyat however suffered from a mechanical problem through the hour-long practice 3 and spent a significant portion of that in the pits getting his car worked on and was unable to improve on his early session time.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean beached his car in a gravel trap early on and didn't take any further part in the session.

Advertisement

It was another solid showing from the Le Mans 24 Hour winner, who continued to make small improvements the longer he spent in the car. The helmet issues that plagued him yesterday were rectified.

Hartley is one of a number of drivers who will take grid penalties into tomorrow's race but he will get the chance to take part in his first Formula 1 qualifying session from 10am this morning.

Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne will also lose places for various upgrades to their cars.