See who shone and who struggled in Australia's 23-18 win over the All Blacks.
15. Damian McKenzie - 6
Created customary space but struggled against the bulk of Koroibete in 57th min try. Looked panicky when he shifted to 10.
14. Waisake Naholo - 6
Received premature Christmas gift strolling across in 14th min. Punishing runner. Weak 41st min tackle on Folau.
13. Ryan Crotty - 6
Steady showing but had difficulty unfurling linking skills to provide his outsides with a split second's extra room.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 9
Accurate tackling has defined series after taking heed from Lions' red card. Miraculous 71st min offload.
11. Reiko Ioane - 6
Quieter game, not helped by a visit to the blood bin and a dislocated finger. Slick finish to draw ABs back late.
10. Lima Sopoaga - 5
Confident running the ball but tentative kicking at times. Had moments of fluster when Wallabies' line speed loomed.
9. Aaron Smith - 7
Accurate box-kicking under pressure to secure territory. Smooth operator around fringes. No lack of yap.
8. Kieran Read - 8
Brilliance in 19th min to set up Naholo double round alley-oop. Impressive crosshairs on tackle prey.
7. Sam Cane - 8
Delivered tackling to make any opposition wish they had worn Michelin Man suits. Cue turnovers.
6. Liam Squire - 7
Knocked the wind from several lungs with powerful hits but opposites proved equal to the task at breakdown.
5. Scott Barrett - 6
Kept the family in the AB business with a sturdy showing, but a Retallick-less side proved vulnerable.
4. Sam Whitelock - 6
Hands let him down on occasion but no absence of physicality, especially drilling a hole in Hooper's head at ruck.
3. Nepo Laulala - 7
Caterpillar traction up the middle when required. No relenting when muscular defence sought.
2. Dane Coles - 7
Rodeo-like launching onto opposition backs to grapple them to the turf. Niggle set in late as pressure mounted.
1. Kane Hames - 6
Head knock towards end of the 1st half. Earned parity at the scrum. Willing contributor in the tight.
Reserves:
16. Codie Taylor - N/A
17. Wyatt Crockett - 6
18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 7
19. Patrick Tuipulotu - N/A
20. Ardie Savea - N/A
21. TJ Perenara - 7
22. Anton Lienert-Brown - N/A
23. David Havili - 6
Wallabies
15. Israel Folau - 7
Premature defensive line exit enabled Smith to find Naholo in 14th min. Crab-like movement rewarded with 41st min try.
14. Marika Koroibete - 7
Finished 57th min try perfectly with limited room to move on left flank. Prevented Perenara try in 67th.
13. Tevita Kuridrani - 7
Provided a fulcrum in Wallabies backline. A chainsaw would've been handy to chop down this gum tree.
12. Kurtley Beale - 6
Dr Irongloves at times. Lanolin would've been welcome. Still has verve when given space to work fast-twitch fibres.
11. Reece Hodge - 8
Recipient of the Earle Kirton award for showing "plenty of gas" in 6th min intercept. Drilled match-winning 78th penalty.
10. Bernard Foley - 5
Had backs running from depth which created velocity. Handy tackling, but kicking game struggled throughout.
9. Will Genia - 8
A Boss around the fringes, especially with Sopoaga tackle to set Hodge free. A Gregan-esque display.
8. Sean McMahon - 7
Bruised by Cane in 6th min which forced a spill. Eased through the gears until he was storming through the defence late.
7. Michael Hooper - 7
Forced to make big call in 56th min to go for lineout rather than penalty kick. Rewarded with Koroibete try.
6. Jack Dempsey - 7
Boxed clever with punching runs into All Blacks' defence. Made a sound fist of getting to the breakdown.
5. Adam Coleman - 5
Did he flop into the odd ruck and maul as if it was a bean bag on a Sunday afternoon? Gifted second half kick off to ABs.
4. Rob Simmons - 6
Clean lineout takes. A chilling stretcher entry removed him in 43rd min. Good to see his thumbs up as he exited.
3. Sekope Kepu - 7
Combative burrowing and robust runs through middle of the park. Exited when the clock struck one hour.
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 8
Looked like he'd walked off the set of a Commodores album. Put in a solid... nightshift. Found jumpers... easy.
1. Scott Sio - 7
Convincing on attack, defence and at the scrum. Irrefutable commitment to break the winning drought.
Reserves:
16. Stephen Moore - 6
17. Tom Robertson - 6
18. Allan Alaalatoa - N/A
19. Lukhan Tui - 6
20. Ned Hanigan - N/A
21. Nick Phipps - N/A
22. Samu Kerevi - 6
23. Henry Speight - N/A