Unsung Kiwi jockey Cory Parish on Boom Time, produced a boilover to win the $3 million Caulfield Cup in Melbourne yesterday.

Giving Parish his first Group One win, Boom Time took an inside run to beat Single Gaze and the Irish-trained, Australian-owned Johannes Vermeer.

Boom Time, who was at $43 on the NZ tote, is trained by David Hayes, his son Ben and nephew Tom Dabernig.

"I got to about the 50 [metre mark] and I knew I had it in the bag, he was travelling so well, and I just thought all my dreams were coming true," Parish said.

"I just can't believe it.

"It was a great run, fantastic for Cory. He works really hard for us, it's just so exciting for him and the family," Ben said.

It was a fairytale moment for Parish who persuaded his parents to allow him to leave school at 15 to pursue his dream of being a jockey.

But in early 2013, Parish's dream was fading, he was laying foundation floors, struggling to make ends meet.

The 28-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this year that the period was a "tough and relentless" time in his life.

"Things moved pretty quickly. When I was 21 I became a father and, of course, responsibilities with that also followed. I could see I was up against the wall at trying to make a living in the lower-graded races in New Zealand.

"They were racing for just $5000 and, to put it bluntly, what was coming in at the end of the week couldn't match the amount of bills that were stacking up.

"My father lay housing foundations so I just had to go and join him to make money. It was hard, tough and relentless, but what it did do was make me think how badly do I want to be a jockey."

In 2013, Parish journeyed to Australia, with his wife Alisha and daughter Ruby, to try and make it as a jockey.

The young Kiwi ran across former leading jockey and senior executive of Darren Weir stable, Darryn Murphy, who took Parish under his wing.

Parish soon made a name for himself and became a regular feature at one of Australia's most powerful racing operations.

"It hasn't been easy, but what hard work has shown is that if you keep trying, winners will come and people will sit up and take notice and I'm finding that more and more."

Boom Time is owned by David Hayes and Ben Hayes said he was thrilled to have landed his first Caulfield Cup on a horse also raced in family interests. "I'm the third generation of the Hayes family to win a Caulfield Cup now, so it's just super exciting.

"It's just great," he said.

The entire had one-and-a-quarter lengths in hand over Single Gaze ($31) with the favourite Johannes Vermeer ($5) finished a head away third.