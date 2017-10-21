NZ motoring greats are delighted Hartley is in F1 and back him to impress at US Grand Prix.

Greg Murphy

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner

Greg Murphy. Photo / Peter Meecham Greg Murphy. Photo / Peter Meecham

"I think this is massive for New Zealand motorsport. It is recognition for someone who has been proving himself for a very long time over there and a reward for that. He deserves it. He spent time in F1 cars in testing and been in simulators and he has driven maybe the fastest sports car ever made - it is a deserved opportunity and I hope it goes well. F1 is such a tough place to be these days - there are so many factors that play a part in performance. He will take it in his stride and do a good job. I just hope he can get through the whole race and does what will make him proud."

Howden Ganley

Former Formula One driver

Howden Ganley. Photo / NZME Howden Ganley. Photo / NZME

"It is a big deal for Brendon for a couple of reasons. First he was 'almost' there a few years ago when he was the Red Bull reserve driver and now he is getting another chance - very rare in F1. Secondly, any time you get a seat in a good car in F1 it is a lifetime opportunity. I am excited for Brendon because he is a nice guy, a great driver and it is wonderful to see a Kiwi in a GP after so many years without one. All those years when there were three (plus the occasional one-race addition) Kiwis in F1, with factory drives and then nothing until now. I have high hopes for him. He now has so many more years of top-line experience and he is going to a circuit he knows well. I am sure he will be right on the pace. The only worry is the risk of him getting taken out in the first lap by some over-eager bloke."

Hayden Paddon

Hyundai WRC rally driver

Hayden Paddon. Photo / photosport.nz Hayden Paddon. Photo / photosport.nz

"It's huge - Formula One is the pinnacle of world motorsport and is a sport that has been largely driven by money. So for Brendon to get an opportunity on talent alone is a huge feat and I know it's something he has worked towards for a long time. I'm excited to be following him this weekend, as I'm sure most of NZ will be. I think he will be realistic - F1 is about having the best car - and the car he has is maybe not the fastest on the grid - but making an impression is not just about the result on the track, but the work he does behind the scenes and impressing the right people to create possible future opportunities. We all know he will do a good job there. It's a massive feat getting the opportunity and is huge for NZ motorsport."

Shane van Gisbergen

2016 Supercars and Blancpain Endurance champion

Shane van Gisbergen. Photo / Edge Photographics Shane van Gisbergen. Photo / Edge Photographics

"I think it is cool just to have another Kiwi in Formula One. Our country is so small and so far from Europe where the F1 world is. It is a big achievement for a Kiwi to make it all the way over and take all those steps to get to F1. He will find it tough, especially at the end of the season when everyone is so race fit and the team doesn't have the highest quality car. It won't be easy for him but doing that one race to say you have done it and to get that experience will just be an awesome achievement."

Scott Dixon

Four-time IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner

Scott Dixon. Photo / AP Scott Dixon. Photo / AP

"I'm super-excited for Brendon. This is a really big opportunity and he's going to do very well. I think he's a much better-rounded driver with the experience over the last several years. I just hope they give him the fair shot he deserves."

Earl Bamber

Double Le Mans 24 Hour winner

Earl Bamber. Earl Bamber.

"It is huge for Brendon to make it to Formula One. It's special to see the first Kiwi in 30-odd years make it to the top. What makes it more special is his journey and never giving up on the dream. I have seen some of the best races I have seen him do this season - at Le Mans etc. He will do great. It will be a tough first weekend but I know for sure he will be mega-fast and show his potential."

Paul Radisich

Two-time World Touring Car champion and former Supercars race winner

Paul Radisich. Photo / Cherie Taylor Paul Radisich. Photo / Cherie Taylor

"This is just awesome news. Many have tried and many have failed to even get a foot in the door. For motorsport in general there is no bigger story than having a Kiwi in Formula One. I am just so thrilled for Brendon, his family and all of his supporters that were there at the beginning to help kick his career off. If he can run with his teammate or close to him that would be classed as a success. Anything one-off, when you have never driven the cars, is a big call. He has worked with the simulators and he knows the track so I believe that will help him a lot."