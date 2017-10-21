Follow live updates of the Bledisloe Cup finale between the All Blacks and the Wallabies from Suncorp Stadium.

Just two alterations have been made to the All Blacks' starting XV from the last side they fielded against the Springboks in Cape Town two weeks ago.

Lima Sopoaga makes his first run-on appearance for the national side since July 2015, taking the place of Beauden Barrett, who has been ruled out with concussion concerns.

On the right wing, Waisake Naholo replaces the injured Nehe Milner-Skudder, who suffered a season-ending dislocated shoulder in the 25-24 win over the Springboks a fortnight ago.

In the reserves, Ardie Savea slots into the number 20 jersey as a late replacement for Matt Todd, who has been ruled out with a groin injury, while TJ Perenara and Anton Lienert-Brown take the reserve halfback and midfield spots on the bench.

For the Wallabies, just one change has been made to their starting side by head coach Michael Cheika.

77-test lock Rob Simmons takes the number 4 jersey off of Queensland Reds teammate Izack Rodda.

Loosehead prop Tom Robertson returns to the reserves bench for the first time in three weeks, while Ned Hanigan is named in the match day squad for the first time since the Wallabies' 45-20 win over Argentina more than a month ago.

Lukhan Tui, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, and Henry Speight all retain their places on the bench.

Although the Bledisloe Cup is secured away for yet another year, the ultra-competitive nature that exists within the All Blacks camp means there is still plenty to play for in Brisbane this weekend.

The TAB list the All Blacks as favourites to complete a hat-trick of Bledisloe Cup wins this year, with the current holders paying $1.21 for a victory in Brisbane.

The Wallabies are paying a $4.25, which is a vast improvement from recent clashes with the All Blacks.