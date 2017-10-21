Israel Dagg says he was "blown away" by the experience of rubbing shoulders with Spanish royalty at the prestigious Princess of Asturias Awards.

The All Blacks won the 2017 edition of Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sport, one of the most eminent distinctions in the Spanish-speaking world.

Dagg was part of the delegation which included Jordie Barrett, Conrad Smith and Keven Mealamu who went to Oviedo to receive the award.

"I had to kick myself," Dagg told Tony Veitch on Newstalk ZB.

Advertisement

"Me and Jordie Barrett were actually sitting in the room before and just having a little giggle. How did these two hories from New Zealand just come over here and rub shoulders with the king and queen of Spain."

The annual prizes are awarded to individuals and organisations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs.

The jury highlighted the All Blacks' "extraordinary sporting achievements over the years," and their commitment to "such noble values as solidarity and sportsmanship".

"The New Zealand team is the most successful national team in rugby union history," it said in a statement released when the All Blacks were announced as winners of the prize earlier this year.

All Blacks perform Haka during the Princess if Asturias Award ... WATCH | The All Blacks were honoured today when they received the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sport in Spain. All Blacks Israel Dagg and Jordie Barrett were joined by All Black veterans Keven Mealamu and Conrad Smith performing the Haka during the ceremony. Find out more about this great award here: http://bit.ly/2qZjisF Credit: http://www.fpa.es #TeamAllBlacks Posted by All Blacks on Friday, 20 October 2017

Dagg said he couldn't believe the support they received and how many people love the All Blacks.

"It's amazing being over here and seeing that they follow the All Blacks and it's crazy to see. It's mindblowing to be from a little old country in New Zealand and people love the team."

Apart from hanging out with Spanish royalty, Dagg said he also met all kinds of amazing people from Nobel Prize winners to scientists and physicians.

"I'm trying to not sound like this little hori boy from Hawkes Bay," said Dagg.

"I'm trying to actually make them think that I know what I'm talking about and make them think that I understand what they're saying. I'm blown away. They're absolutely awesome people."

Dagg said they decided to perform the haka on stage after receiving the prize at the last minute.

"We just got up there and we did the haka and it just went silent and then people cheered. We've still got people coming up to us now and doing it.

"I'm very humbled and very grateful for the opportunity ... This is a 120 years of All Blacks rugby that I'm representing."