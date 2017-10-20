All Whites captain Winston Reid has suffered a head knock during West Ham's 3-0 Premier League loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Heading into injury time, Reid jumped to attempt a header, but instead collided with Brighton's Izzy Brown, causing the 29-year-old to drop to the turf and clutch at his head.

Although Reid was able to play out the remaining three minutes of the match, his head collision could put him in doubt for next month's inter-continental play-off against Peru.

West Ham are yet to confirm the severity of the injury, however, and whether Reid joins fellow defender Andrew Durante on the injury list remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Glenn Murray scored a brace as Brighton recorded their first-ever EPL away win and first in the top flight since 1983.

Jose Izquierdo got the visitors' other goal as the promoted Seagulls jumped up to 10th.

Brighton went in front in the 10th minute when Murray split two defenders to head home Pascal Gross's free-kick.

West Ham briefly threatened to make a game of it but Brighton showed the hosts how to defend.

Manuel Lanzini's shot was deflected behind, Pedro Obiang's drive was held by Brighton's No.1 Matt Ryan and defender Shane Duffy made a brave block to deny Javier Hernandez.

Having weathered that, Brighton had a chance to double the lead in stoppage time when Murray broke through on goal but was denied by goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Chris Hughton's side did go to the break two goals up though when Izquierdo curled a shot from the edge of the area which Hart got a hand to but couldn't keep out.

Murray then wrapped up Brighton's win from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after being taken down by Pablo Zabaleta.

"I thought we were outstanding," Houghton told Sky Sports. "I am as pleased with the clean sheet as I am with the goals. I think we deserved it."

The loss drops West Ham down to 17th, two points above the relegation zone, with the alarm bells ringing for Bilic.

Hammers joint-owner David Sullivan had backed his manager before kick-off, saying he would be given the opportunity to at least see out his contract until the end of the season, but the Croatian's future now seems less secure.

"The board will do what they are going to do. It is their decision," Bilic told Sky Sports.

"We have been in this situation before and we got out.

"As a manager you take the credit and as a manager you take the full responsibility.

"I don't want to hide."