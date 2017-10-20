Peru's all-time leading goal-scorer Paolo Guerrero headlines his nation's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup inter-continental play-offs against the All Whites next month.

The 33-year-old will captain the squad that was named on Saturday (NZT), overcoming a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for club side Flamengo during their 4-1 win over Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A on Friday (NZT).

The Peru squad for their upcoming clash against the All Whites next month. Photo / PFF.

10 players from the Peruvian Premiera Division have been named in the squad, with the national domestic league taking a three week break in order to support the national team for their fixtures.

Meanwhile, Peru have confirmed they will be based in Auckland in the lead up to the opening leg on November 11, and will fly down to Wellington the day before the match.

Peru squad to take on the All Whites next month:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese Veracruz, Carlos Caceda, Jose Carvallo

​Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Luis Advíncula, Nilson Loyola

Midfielders: Paolo Hurtado, Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Andy Polo, Sergio Pena, Andre Carrillo, Yoshimar Yotu, Edison Flores, Wilder Cartagen, Jose Manzaneda, Pedro Aquino

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero, Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan