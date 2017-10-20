Australian tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has plenty of time on his hands after announcing his 2017 season was finished due to an ongoing hip complaint.

So what does any millennial do with their free time? Sit on Twitter and answer fan questions of course.

Despite an up and down season that often left fans and experts scratching their heads, the love for Kyrgios remains evident.

Initially calling for a quick Q & A, the enigmatic 22-year old spent well over 90 minutes on the social media platform, answering a wide array of questions.

With tongue firmly in cheek, Kyrgios had a few little cracks at Mirka Federer (wife of Roger) and effectively all of his fellow countrymen.

Hardest part about playing Feds? #AskKygs — Lachlan holman (@holman_37) October 20, 2017

Mirka heckling and whistling at me before I serve and between serves!! #JustKidding 🙈 https://t.co/F6if833dey — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

Not as much as Bernie it seems.

😂😂🙈🙈 https://t.co/PlHiWjJzG4 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

Definitely @MattReid12345 is the worst he's got all the rhythm of a dead fish. Best is probably @Gael_Monfils https://t.co/xPr3M9lAP3 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

Kyrgios had plenty of fun during his time on Twitter and took little jabs at the majority of his ATP rivals. Here are some of the funnier responses Kyrgios served up.

Assuming @andy_murray ever gets fit, then yes I will bestow upon him the pleasure of my skills on the doubles court. https://t.co/3UPeEkItBR — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

First off, he's a beautiful man!! That's what I think!! and yes, he can do anything on a court. 😂😂😉 https://t.co/60tGMlT0yh — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

Something the umpires didn't understand!! https://t.co/0UVXE9bPxF — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

Probably a body shot as my face is too pretty.....

I assume that's what you meant?? #YeahRight https://t.co/Ix84DVqqeE — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 20, 2017

The waiting game now begins until we see Kyrgios back on the court and many will be hopeful that in 2018, he can piece it all together.