Promising filly Power Dream could be on her way to Christchurch if she performs up to expectations at her next appearance.

The three-year-old opened her account at Tauranga yesterday with a slick front-running display in the John's Photo Pharmacy Maiden (1200m) and trainer Stephen Marsh is now keen to see how she copes with a step up in trip.

"She's still got a nomination for the 1000 Guineas," he said. "I'm not sure yet if she'll run a mile so we'll run over 1400m next start to test the water and work it out from there."

The form book didn't lie at Tauranga where Power Dream was sent out a short-priced favourite after her debut third at Ruakaka behind Embellish, the second favourite for the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld New Zealand 2000 Guineas.

The runner-up Ever Loyal also came out and won in fine style at Te Aroha on Wednesday.

"That was a strong three-year-old field and she didn't get any peace in front at Ruakaka and they only got to her in the last 100m," Marsh said.

"She jumped well again today and showed good speed and it was nice to see her kick like that. She's a filly with a bright future."

Power Dream was quickly into stride from an awkward gate to cross the field and she forged clear 250m from home to down the debutants Owen Patrick and Pinnacle.

"She's got plenty of speed and cruised along," rider Matt Cameron said. "She was just too good for them."

- NZ Racing Desk