The All Blacks have made a late change to their side to take on the Wallabies on Saturday, with flanker Matt Todd ruled out with a groin injury.

Todd was named on the bench for the final Bledisloe Cup clash, but he hurt his groin in training and will be replaced by Ardie Savea.

Todd is expected to be out for two weeks, but will be named in the end of year tour squad.

It is a tough blow for the Crusaders veteran, with Todd having finally edged out Savea for a spot in the 22.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the injury happened when Todd changed direction during training.

"He felt it go sore, so we took him out of training and it's not recovered well enough for him to play."

"We've got a guy who is 100 per cent fit [Savea], so we made a decision early so we know what we're doing."

Hansen expects Savea to be fired up if he gets an opportunity off the bench.

"He's had the disappointment of not being named, so he's probably a little angry about that, I'm sure he'll come out wanting to prove a point.

"He's a good player and someone we have a lot of faith in. We were looking to give him a bit of a breather but that's not possible now.

"He's got a good skillset with the ball in hand, we just want him to be stronger over the ball and he'll look to do that I think."