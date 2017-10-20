Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder brushed off some first half rust to cruise to an easy 105-84 opening victory against the New York Knicks.

Fans poured into Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma eager to see the debuts of star off-season acquisitions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony alongside last season's MVP Russell Westbrook.

It was a special game for Anthony, playing his former team for whom he spent over six seasons with and left as the seventh highest scorer in franchise history.

The Thunder got off to a slow start and trailed the Knicks for a large amount of the first half, however, found their rhythm in the second, streaking away from their opponents in the third quarter.

The league's newest Big Three synced well, combining for 71 points, while Westbrook picked up where he left off last season, finishing with yet another triple double, the 80th of his career.

Adams was his usual self, finishing strongly around the rim and defending staunchly. The Kiwi centre finished the game with 12 points and five rebounds, five steals, three blocks and shot 100 per cent from the field.

Oklahoma City travel to Utah for their first away game of the season, before playing a new-look Minnesota at home on Monday.