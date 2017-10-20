Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Friday's NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs and faces further punishment.

The veteran running back drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after making contact with an official during a heated second-quarter fracas at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum.

Lynch left Oakland's bench to enter the game between plays when a scuffle broke out after Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was hit late by Kansas City's Marcus Peters.

The 31-year-old became involved and made contact with an official. NFL rules state that the offence of players making contact with an official carries a fine of (US) $30,387.

Lynch was not sticking around, with tweets from Oakland Sports journalist Henry Wofford claiming an upset 'Beast Mode' left the locker room in his street clothes and was headed to his car.

Lynch, a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, came out of retirement in April to join his hometown Raiders, signing a two-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected from the game. Here's Beast mode walking back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Nk60fPIQ09 — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 20, 2017