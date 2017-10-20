All Blacks-Wallabies tests in the Suncorp Stadium are historically close affairs. Here are five reasons why Michael Cheika's side could topple the world champions in Brisbane.

1. Dead rubber

These All Blacks reserve their best performances for the biggest challenges. Is a Bledisloe Cup dead rubber one of those? Probably not. They have won both ways against the Aussies this year - letting a lead slip in Sydney and coming back from the death in Dunedin. Their luck has to run out some time.

2. Suncorp Stadium

The Brisbane cauldron is a stadium like few others. For a start, it's a proper football ground. The crowd is within metres of the sidelines and deadball areas and that, combined with the often rabid local support, can make it a tough place for visiting teams to play. Don't believe us? Ask the All Blacks reserves about the comments they hear during the test - they will be sitting within touching distance of the crowd.

3. Cheika's selections

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has selected a strong side. There's no Stephen Moore in the starting line-up - the former captain and starting hooker who could last only 50-odd minutes (the demotion despite it being his 125th and final test at Suncorp). Tatafu Polota-Nau is by far the more dynamic player. Also, Cheika has gone for his best locks in Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman.

4. No Beauden Barrett

This will be the first test that All Blacks No10 Barrett hasn't played since November last year. Barrett was given the week off when the All Blacks played Italy in Rome in between the two thrilling Irish tests, the first of which his side lost, so it's probably fair to say that Steve Hansen's men aren't used to playing without him. It's a big test for Lima Sopoaga - his first start since his debut against the Boks in 2015.