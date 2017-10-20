Facing the world's most feared fast bowlers is one thing.

But coming face-to-face with a massive "spider" when nature calls - now that's scary.

Unsuspecting South African cricket star JP Duminy this week became the victim of a classic prank, by his wife.

Duminy's wife, Sue, secretly filmed her husband as he made his way to the toilet, and the resulting prank truly startled the veteran all-rounder.

Oooooh he is gonna kill me🙈🤣 A post shared by Sue Duminy (@sueduminy) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Duminy, 33, announced his retirement from test cricket last month after representing the Proteas in 46 tests, scoring 2103 runs including six centuries.

JP and Sue wed in July 2011 in Cape Town with former international teammates Morné Morkel, Mark Boucher, Robin Peterson and Graeme Smith in attendance.