The lure of a big three days of sport and threat of traffic chaos over Labour Weekend is combining to make many Radio Sport listeners re-think their plans over the holiday break.

The All Blacks play the Wallabies in Brisbane in the third Bledisloe Cup test - a dead rubber but with a bit at stake after some uneven performances against the Australians by Steve Hansen's men this year - on Saturday night, and the semifinals over the Mitre 10 Cup will be held over the next two nights.

Wellington host Northland in the first tonight, with Canterbury hosting North Harbour in the other tomorrow.

Fans of Formula 1 and Kiwi Dylan Hartley will be eager to tune in on Monday at 8am when Hartley makes his debut in the glamour division at the United States Grand Prix. Practice begins tomorrow morning NZT.

Cricket fans will be eager to catch some, or all, of New Zealand's first ODI against India in Mumbai starting 9pm on Sunday.

Radio Sport host Martin Devlin's show was inundated with texts from listeners wanting to make alternate plans rather than driving with their families for a break - particularly Aucklanders given the city's traffic issues.

Those without access to wifi or Sky TV and who wish to keep in touch with all the sporting happenings this weekend can of course tune into Radio Sport.