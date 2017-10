Two sound individual knocks have led New Zealand to a 33-run win over an Indian President's XI in their final one-day warm up match in Mumbai.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham hit better than run-a-ball centuries before retiring, as New Zealand made 343 for nine. Auditioning opener Colin Munro made 26 off 23 balls.

Mitchell Santner took 3 for 44 as the hosts were dismissed for 310. New Zealand used 11 bowlers with even back-up wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips producing two overs.