As if A$3 million Group 1 races are not difficult enough to win.

If Bonneval gets over the line in front of the opposition in tomorrows Caulfield Cup the satisfaction in co-trainer Murray Baker will explode.

Top end trainers are used to pressure - but what Baker has had to contend with all week around questions of Bonnevals fitness to run in one of Australias most famous races is beyond the pale.

The high class mare has been constantly examined by Victoria Racings veterinarians since she finished unplaced in last Saturdays A$1m Caulfield Stakes.

The attention has reached white-hot intensity since one of those vets announced immediately after that race that Bonneval was lame to a level of one in five.

Baker was upset to learn the VR vets had examined Bonneval while he was at the Caulfield races on Wednesday. They just arrived and took her out of her box. Amelia (strapper) was there, but the vets took her out of the box and pretty much said there was no change.

I found out at the races that had happened and I went to see stewards and I told them the mare had been resting in her box for five hours. You drag anyone out of bed at 6am and tell them to run 1600m flat out, of course theyre going to be stiff to start out. They even had her suspensory ligaments scanned and sent to their lab and they were fine.

All that was after jockey-of-the-moment Kerrin McEvoy responded to a request by Baker to ride Bonneval in her trackwork Wednesday morning. McEvoy reported the mare to be: bright and just fine.

McEvoy again partnered Bonneval in her final piece of work for the Cup yesterday morning and gave her a completely clean sheet.

Each time Baker has told stewards: Thats just her, he got the reply: Yes, weve heard that before Mr Baker.

Baker, who won the Caulfield Cup two years ago with Mongolian Khan, has had to curb his frustrations because any stewards decision is final and irreversible.

In the end Bonneval passed yesterdays vet inspection.

That aside, Baker said both Bonneval and Jon Snow are in great shape for the famous race. Both horses are totally spot on.

The veterinary issue has seen Bonneval slip from $5 favouritism to $8 equal second favourite with Humidor behind European stayer Johannes Vermeer at $4.20.

Johannes Vermeer firmed in sensationally after his hugely impressive fast finish into second to Gailo Chop in last weeks 2000m Caulfield Stakes. The Aidan OBrien-trained stayer was making his Australian debut and stormed to the line like a horse looking for much more distance, which he gets here.

He gets a nice weight reduction from 59kg to 54.5kg, but so do Bonneval and Jon Snow, who finished third to Gailo Chop. Bonneval drops from 56.5kg to 52.5kg and Jon Snow from 58kg to 54.5kg.

Ben Melham takes over the Johannes Vermeer ride from Katelyn Mallyon, who will ride the Robert Hickmont-trained Sir Isaac Newton, similarly owned by Mr Melbourne Cup, Lloyd Williams.