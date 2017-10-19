New Zealand Breakers 90

Sydney Kings 73

The New Zealand Breakers will embark on their first overseas endeavour with confidence, and more importantly, a winning record.

A 90-73 thrashing of the Sydney Kings has moved the Breakers to 2-1 early into their Australian National Basketball League season, and tonight's victory was easily their most convincing performance to date.

After escaping with a last-second win thanks to a DJ Newbill buzzer-beater when the two sides clashed last week, there were no such nerves for the hosts in what could easily stand as their easiest victory of the campaign.

A tougher test awaits on Sunday afternoon, with their first away trip seeing them take on the pre-season favourites, the 2-0 Melbourne United.

Yet, the Breakers will have less trepidation about that battle now, after ruthlessly exploiting a flawed Sydney team.

While possessing plenty of talented individuals, the Kings' roster simply doesn't fit, being far too small to win the rebounding battle and giving up too many easy points as a result.

The Breakers starting big men - Mika Vukona and Alex Pledger - had their best games of the young season, while guards Shea Ili and Edgar Sosa found plenty of rewards for relentlessly attacking the paint.

That gameplan was in effect very early on, with Sosa and Pledger combining for 16 of the Breakers' first 18 points as they grasped a lead which they would never go.

Sydney were overwhelmed on the glass, with the Breakers snaring 49 rebounds to Sydney's 29, granting the Breakers a slew of extra attacking opportunities to build upon.

Build, they did. Their lead progressed, first slowly, then rapidly. A double-digit advantage with four minutes left in the half was suddenly a 55-31 disparity by halftime, as part of an 18-1 run which left the Kings in ruins.

The 24-point lead was the Breakers' biggest half-time advantage in the franchise's 225 home games, and although the Kings had mounted an impressive second-half comeback last week, there would be no such repeat as the Breakers maintained their standards in the third period.

Pledger continued to produce, finishing with 19 points in 21 minutes, assisted by his frontcourt partner Vukona, who notched a 10 point, 12 rebound double-double in the same time on court.

The Breakers import duo also continued their solid start to life in the ANBL, with Sosa compiling 19 points and seven assists in just 23 minutes, while Newbill added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

That balanced attack will please coach Paul Henare, who now has had all nine members of his core rotation put in at least one strong showing in their minutes on court this season.

The challenge now will be to put in similar performances on the road against the best teams in the league; a challenge that will begin against Melbourne.

For now, though, the Breakers can take pride in a performance which has them back with a winning record for the first time since last November.

Breakers 90 (Alex Pledger 19, Edgar Sosa 19)

Kings 73 (Perry Ellis 16, Travis Leslie 10, Brad Newley 10)

HT: 55-31​