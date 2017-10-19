The All Whites have suffered a blow ahead of November's World Cup qualifying matches against Peru, with veteran defender Andrew Durante ruled out with injury.

Durante suffered a groin abductor tear late in the Wellington Phoenix's 3-2 loss to Sydney FC last Sunday night.

He is expected to be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks, which will see him miss the matches in Wellington (November 11) and Lima (November 16) against Peru.

It's an even bigger setback for the Phoenix, who will lose their captain for most of the rest of the year.

