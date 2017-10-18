Look down.

If your foot looks like this, you're probably unfit to step into an Octagon at a professional mixed martial arts event.

Star light heavyweight Patrick Cummins has been forced out of next month's UFC 217 with a gruesome ailment causing his foot to balloon up.

The 36-year-old revealed he's been using an IV drip with antibiotics to help a staph infection. His bout against Corey Anderson on the event's undercard has been pulled.

"IV antibiotics aren't killing my mutant staph infection #UFC217 isn't happening for me. Sorry everyone," he said on Twitter.

Anderson was livid with his opponent's announcement, claiming Cummins could have his ugly foot infection gone by the weekend.

"There's still 3 weeks left to heal. (Why) call quits so soon?" he tweeted. "I've had staph before. It can (be) cured by Saturday."

The light-heavyweight star has a history of ugly UFC injuries. In July earlier this year, Cummins shared a sickening photo of himself after leaving the casualty ward following his win over Gian Villante at UFC Fight Night in Long Island.

The 36-year-old had his left eye completely closed up with blood seeping out after the brutal split decision win.

Ok fine #AmbulanceSelfie number 2 #JustForTheLadies #UFConFOX25 A post shared by Patrick Durkin Cummins (@officialdurkin) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Cummins isn't the first UFC star to be caught with a staph infection this month, either.

Controversy descended on UFC 216 after Kevin Lee's loss to Tony Ferguson. Lee was battling an infection in his chest as he went down to Ferguson via submission (triangle choke) in the third round.

"I think the weight cut really didn't help with it," Lee told MMAFighting.com.

"When you're in that weakened state and I'm not eating that many calories, my body just didn't have the immune system to fight it off.

"It affected a lot. It put me in a fight or flight mode for too long, but it's going be all right. I've dealt with a lot more than a staph infection.

"A staph infection wasn't going to stop me from fighting. Some of these dudes would go to the hospital over it, but I'm like, 'f**k it, what's the worst that's going to happen?' Let's do it."

MMA BEAUTY CASHES IN

Rising MMA star Mackenzie Dern took LFA 24 by surprise over the weekend with a commanding victory over Mandy Polk.

Dern, weighing in at 56kg, caught Polk by surprise with a barrage of punches in the first round, sending the 32-year-old to the deck in a daze.

The 24-year-old is known as a submission artist but surprised experts with her savage combinations to skittle her opponent before going in for the kill with a savage rear-naked choke. The fight ended at 2:55 in the first round and continued Dern's undefeated 4-0-0 MMA record.

Dern out-earned every other fighter on the event's main card by thousands of dollars, coming away from her win with a total of $12,000 (A$15,330).

The next highest earner from LFA 24 was Curtis Millender, who came away with $3,500 (A$4,470).